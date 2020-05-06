Thursday, May 7, 2020

OFWs seek official repeal of Universal Health Care Act

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid 'habit of excess'

May 06 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value. His Highness furthered...

Abu Dhabi-based Mother, newborn baby recover from COVID-19

A mother and her newborn baby who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have now recovered, The National reported.

Raneen Abu Zaher, 28, finally saw her son two weeks after he was born following their diagnosis for the virus. The two got immediately separated and placed them under isolation in a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

According to Zaher, they never left the house and had no symptoms, and that they were always sanitizing and disinfecting their house—a reason she was shocked to discover she tested positive for the virus.

“When the doctors first told me that we both tested positive, I couldn’t stop crying. I was in shock and immediately started worrying about the baby and my other kids at home,” she told The National. Her husband and other kids all tested negative.

The two have since tested negative for the virus, but Jad will still be monitored the hospital until May 13 since he was born with a congenital heart disorder.

Zaher said the disease affected her psychologically, because she has become more paranoid about touching things and hugging her kids.

“Psychologically, COVID-19 takes over your life. You start being paranoid and worrying whenever you touch anything. I don’t even come close to my kids anymore and push them away when they come to me for a hug,” she said in an interview with The National.

