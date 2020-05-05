WATCH: Abu Dhabi launches new screening facility at Mussafah to test over 335,000 residents

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) recently opened a huge testing facility at the Mussafah area, aimed at testing over 335,000 residents in the emirate for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The screening facility is equipped with complete services, from separate disinfection bays, sterilized consultation rooms with proper distancing, all supervised by a team of medical experts to conduct massive testing within a two-week period.

“SEHA introduces the new screening facility in Mussafah to facilitate wide range COVID-19 testing and support the National Screening Project to conduct testing for 335,000 residents and employees in the area over the next two weeks,” as per the video from SEHA.

SEHA also aims for the initiative to generate and increase awareness regarding preventive measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch the video here: