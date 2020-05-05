Wednesday, May 6, 2020

May 05 20, 2:27 pm

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 05 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 05 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

May 05 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...

Share44
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
44 Shares

WATCH: Abu Dhabi launches new screening facility at Mussafah to test over 335,000 residents

by | News

May. 05, 20 | 2:27 pm

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) recently opened a huge testing facility at the Mussafah area, aimed at testing over 335,000 residents in the emirate for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The screening facility is equipped with complete services, from separate disinfection bays, sterilized consultation rooms with proper distancing, all supervised by a team of medical experts to conduct massive testing within a two-week period.

“SEHA introduces the new screening facility in Mussafah to facilitate wide range COVID-19 testing and support the National Screening Project to conduct testing for 335,000 residents and employees in the area over the next two weeks,” as per the video from SEHA.

SEHA also aims for the initiative to generate and increase awareness regarding preventive measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch the video here:

Jobs

Latest News

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 5, 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 5, 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
National Telecommunications Commission orders ABS-CBN shutdown
Published On  May 5, 2020
PH reveals majority of new cases came from Metro Manila, total now at 9,684
Published On  May 5, 2020
South Korea relaxes social distancing as schools slated to open on May 13
Published On  May 5, 2020
Close