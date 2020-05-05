Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 05 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 05 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

May 05 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...

Russia records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

 Russia has reported over 10,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in a single day, for the third straight day, The Moscow Times reported.

The country has recorded 10,102 COVID-19 infections on May 5, bringing the total number of cases to 155,570 and making it the seventh most affected nation in the world.

Russia has now surpassed China, Turkey, and Iran in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The highest official in the country to have contracted the disease is Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin—which he revealed on April 30.

Putin has extended the non-working month in Russia until May 11, including the lockdown in Moscow, in his bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Russia has also recorded 1,451 deaths after 95 new fatalities were announced on May 5. The number of recoveries, meanwhile, now stands at 19,865.

READ ALSO: Russian pharma offers free medicine for COVID-19 to Philippines

Close