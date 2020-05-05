Russia records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

Russia has reported over 10,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in a single day, for the third straight day, The Moscow Times reported.

The country has recorded 10,102 COVID-19 infections on May 5, bringing the total number of cases to 155,570 and making it the seventh most affected nation in the world.

Russia has now surpassed China, Turkey, and Iran in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The highest official in the country to have contracted the disease is Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin—which he revealed on April 30.

Putin has extended the non-working month in Russia until May 11, including the lockdown in Moscow, in his bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Russia has also recorded 1,451 deaths after 95 new fatalities were announced on May 5. The number of recoveries, meanwhile, now stands at 19,865.

