Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine

A group of scientists in in a biotech company in Italy has reached a milestone after a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) generated in mice got positive results on human cells, Arab News reported.

Takis, the firm working on the vaccine, said that the vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells—becoming the very first in the world to achieve such a breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine development.

“As far as we know we are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated a neutralization of the coronavirus by a vaccine. We expect this to happen in humans too,” said Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio in an interview with Italian news agency ANSA. He added they will conduct human tests after summer.

In the study, researchers injected vaccine in mice and learned that the mice developed antibodies that can prevent virus from hijacking human cells. The blood rich with antibodies was then brought to the virology laboratory of Italian research facility Spallanzani Institute for further analysis.

Arab News reported that the candidates for the vaccine are injected with electroporation technique, which helps the vaccine activate the immune system. Research, according to the report, believe that this technique helps their vaccine generate functional antibodies against the spike protein—the molecular tip used by the virus to enter human cells—particularly in the lung cells.

“So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect even better results after the second vaccination,” Arab News quoted Dr. Emanuele Marra from Takis as saying, adding that the candidates could adapt to possible virus mutations.

