Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission. Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network's employees,...
ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...
UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...
A group of scientists in in a biotech company in Italy has reached a milestone after a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) generated in mice got positive results on human cells, Arab News reported.
Takis, the firm working on the vaccine, said that the vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells—becoming the very first in the world to achieve such a breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine development.
“As far as we know we are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated a neutralization of the coronavirus by a vaccine. We expect this to happen in humans too,” said Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio in an interview with Italian news agency ANSA. He added they will conduct human tests after summer.
In the study, researchers injected vaccine in mice and learned that the mice developed antibodies that can prevent virus from hijacking human cells. The blood rich with antibodies was then brought to the virology laboratory of Italian research facility Spallanzani Institute for further analysis.
Arab News reported that the candidates for the vaccine are injected with electroporation technique, which helps the vaccine activate the immune system. Research, according to the report, believe that this technique helps their vaccine generate functional antibodies against the spike protein—the molecular tip used by the virus to enter human cells—particularly in the lung cells.
“So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect even better results after the second vaccination,” Arab News quoted Dr. Emanuele Marra from Takis as saying, adding that the candidates could adapt to possible virus mutations.
Italy currently has 211,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 29,079 deaths and 82,879 recoveries.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
