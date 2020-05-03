Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 11:04 am

WATCH: Dubai launches ‘World’s tallest donation box’ at Burj Khalifa as part of ’10 million meals’ campaign

News

May. 03, 20 | 11:04 am

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, launched the World’s Tallest Donation Box to illuminate the iconic skyscraper’s 1.2 million lights in an act of solidarity that will raise donations to provide meals for hard-hit communities by the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Launched as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign, the World’s Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase lights of Burj Khalifa, for as little as AED10 each, to collectively donate 1.2 million meals or food parcels to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the UAE.

For every light purchased for AED10 through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com, one meal is provided to someone in need, as part of the UAE’s social efforts to support the most vulnerable against the economic and humanitarian challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The initiative aims to ignite the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building, reflecting social solidarity and cohesion of the UAE’s diverse society to bring much-needed relief to coronavirus-hit communities across the country.

Representing donations as lights beaming on Burj Khalifa reflects the hope that small acts of kindness will bring to less fortunate communities as the country continues its battle against the pandemic.

Illuminating the world’s tallest building for a good cause also cements the UAE’s status as a global beacon of hope in all circumstances.

The new initiative brings together all segments of the UAE society to shine lights of hope and empower people in need during these difficult times.

Through contributing only AED 10, donors will help light up Burj Khalifa and provide a meal to someone most in need for food. They will see the impact of their contributions on the façade of the world’s tallest building.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box supports the ’10 million meals’ campaign that was launched earlier in April to provide food support to those directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE that left may facing unemployment and income reductions.

In the first week of its launch, the campaign exceeded its target after drawing massive financial and in-kind donations from companies, entities and the public to provide more than 11 million meals and food parcels.

Ways to donate Individuals can purchase pixels (LED lights) on Burj Khalifa for as little as AED10 each and donate a meal for low-income individuals and families in the UAE through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com.The number of meals donors provide is relative to the number of lights they purchase.

Individuals can provide their name and details and select the donation amount on the website or donate by selecting their preferred number of meals to purchase.

Countdown

A countdown will be displayed on Burj Khalifa’s façade and the initiative’s website to track donations raised in real-time.

Donors will be able to share the pixels they bought on their social media to spread the word and encourage their followers to join the initiative and help provide meals for those most affected by the global pandemic.

Inspiring messages The iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa has been known for its inspiring messages of support to other nations and the UAE during times of celebrations and distress. Its dazzling displays and staggering light shows have attracted tourists from all over the world.

Supported by the World’s Tallest Donation Box, the ’10 million meals’ campaign was launched to provide food support for individuals and families in the UAE affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that led many to unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign enables individuals, entities and companies to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing 10 million meals or food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

The MBRGI oversees the campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19, in an integrated network with partnering entities, ministries, and humanitarian and charity organizations to ensure efficient food distribution mechanism to people in need across the country.

Within the first week of its launch, the ’10 million meals’ campaign drew massive support from all segments of the society, exceeding its target with donations that provided over 11 million meals.

Jobs

