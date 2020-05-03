PH marks highest number of recoveries to date with 90 fully healed patients, total recoveries now at 1,214

The Philippines has marked its highest number of recoveries to date with 90 reported who are now rid of any symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), all thanks to the tireless efforts of the country’s frontliners.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported 295 new cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 9,223.

DOH likewise furthered that there were four reported deaths, which is also the lowest number of casualties in weeks. The total death toll in the country is now at 607.

RELATED STORY; PH temporarily restricts flights to and from country to decongest quarantine facilities

The Philippines has temporarily grounded all flights and has restricted flights headed towards the country as part of its measures to decongest quarantine facilities. Exempted from the flight restriction are emergencies while en route; cargo flights; air ambulance and medical supplies flights; weather mitigation flights; and maintenance flights.

In addition, the country has also started its measures of easing up quarantine rules as of May 1 with the General Community Quarantine at areas which were mildly hit by the virus, while hotspots remain at an Enhanced Community Quarantine which is extended to last until May 15.

READ ON: LIST: Areas under enhanced, general community quarantine until May 15

Authorities from the Philippine government are currently working out ways to reintroduce mass transportation in a way that still adheres to social distancing requirements.