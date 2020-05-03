Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 12:47 pm

Share2K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
2K Shares

DOLE reports over 85,000 beneficiaries of DOLE-AKAP program out of 336,809 requests

by | News

May. 03, 20 | 12:47 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that it has already given out cash assistance to 85,849 OFWs as part of the DOLE-Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program as part of the government’s assistance for Filipinos who had been affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This represents more than half of DOLE’s target to provide financial aid for 150,000 OFWs from over 40 Philippine Overseas Labor Offices together with offices of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) around the world with a total budget of Php 1.5 billion.

However, reports from the Philippine News Agency also state that DOLE and POLO-OWWA offices have cumulatively received a total of 336,809 requests for aid.

By the numbers

Of the approved requests, 54,602 were processed on-site or in various POLOs and 31,247 were evaluated by OWWA.

The number of approved assistance, from both land and sea-based workers, represents more than 50 percent of the target beneficiaries of 150,000 OFWs, DOLE said, according to the Philippine News Agency.

DOLE has so far disbursed Php482.9 million to 47,239 qualified OFWs.

The pay-outs by POLOs to 26,500 OFWs stood at P275.6 million pesos and represents 40 percent of the allocated budget.

For repatriated workers or balik-manggagawa, OWWA has approved 31,247 beneficiaries and released to 20,739 OFWs the amount of P207,300,000 which is around 41 percent of the budget allocated for repatriates or balik-manggagawa.

Jobs

Latest News

Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11

Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11

May 4, 2020

The dream of Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin to make it to win big at 'American Idol' continues as he has earned enough votes from the public to stay in the competition. During the show, Martin's name was called last but announcements stated that the order...

Matteo on being married to Sarah: The wife is always right

Matteo on being married to Sarah: The wife is always right

May 4, 2020

Actor Matteo Guidicelli recently discussed how he was adjusting to being married with Sarah Geronimo, noting that he has learned the value of humility and that “the wife is always correct.” In a report by ABS-CBN, Guidicelli said that he has learned how to balance the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
“Filipinos trust the UAE”: Filipino community expresses appreciation to UAE through Facebook profile sticker campaign
Published On  May 3, 2020
WATCH: Dubai launches ‘World’s tallest donation box’ at Burj Khalifa as part of ’10 million meals’ campaign
Published On  May 3, 2020
Abu Dhabi directs malls, pharmacies, food retailers to install thermal cameras
Published On  May 3, 2020
Close