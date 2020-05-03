Abu Dhabi directs malls, pharmacies, food retailers to install thermal cameras

President Duterte has slammed several local government units following reports that OFWs were declined entry back to their home provinces after they have rendered their 14-day quarantine from the facilities. Duterte stressed that the very act of refusing entry is not...
Abu Dhabi has issued a circular stating that visitors can only stay at the mall for a maximum of two hours only as part of the reopening of select public spaces in the emirate.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic stated that apart from the two-hour limit, all malls, food retailers, and pharmacies are now required to install thermal cameras at their entrances to monitor temperatures of those visiting their establishments.
“In line with directives from the Abu Dhabi Emergency and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic, @AbuDhabiDED issued a circular instructing all malls, food retailers and pharmacies to install thermal inspection devices and cameras at main entrances,” as per a tweet from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) will provide thermal cameras to these establishments on a rental basis, with mall management responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the temperature scanning devices.
Visitors to the mall should adhere to social distancing guidelines and are all expected to wear masks and gloves. In addition, they can only pay using their credit and/or debit cards as cash payments will not be accepted.
