Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 10:27 am

Abu Dhabi directs malls, pharmacies, food retailers to install thermal cameras

May. 03, 20 | 10:27 am

Abu Dhabi has issued a circular stating that visitors can only stay at the mall for a maximum of two hours only as part of the reopening of select public spaces in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic stated that apart from the two-hour limit, all malls, food retailers, and pharmacies are now required to install thermal cameras at their entrances to monitor temperatures of those visiting their establishments.

RELATED STORY: No cash payments, no return no exchange policies in place as malls in Abu Dhabi begin to reopen

“In line with directives from the Abu Dhabi Emergency and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic, @AbuDhabiDED issued a circular instructing all malls, food retailers and pharmacies to install thermal inspection devices and cameras at main entrances,” as per a tweet from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) will provide thermal cameras to these establishments on a rental basis, with mall management responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the temperature scanning devices.

READ ON: LOOK: 20,000 employees get tested for COVID-19 for reopening of Abu Dhabi malls

Visitors to the mall should adhere to social distancing guidelines and are all expected to wear masks and gloves. In addition, they can only pay using their credit and/or debit cards as cash payments will not be accepted.

Latest News

Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11

Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11

May 4, 2020

The dream of Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin to make it to win big at 'American Idol' continues as he has earned enough votes from the public to stay in the competition. During the show, Martin's name was called last but announcements stated that the order...

Matteo on being married to Sarah: The wife is always right

Matteo on being married to Sarah: The wife is always right

May 4, 2020

Actor Matteo Guidicelli recently discussed how he was adjusting to being married with Sarah Geronimo, noting that he has learned the value of humility and that “the wife is always correct.” In a report by ABS-CBN, Guidicelli said that he has learned how to balance the...

LOOK: PH Red Cross begins mass testing for OFWs
Published On  May 3, 2020
WATCH: Dubai Economy inspection ensures full compliance of 474 establishments, warns 14 others
Published On  May 3, 2020
Abu Dhabi disinfects 41 shopping centres
Published On  May 3, 2020
