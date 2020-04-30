Friday, May 1, 2020

Apr 30 20, 8:44 pm

UAE approves development of stem cell treatment for COVID-19

May 01 2020

(WAM) -- A patent has been granted by the Ministry of Economy for the development of an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells. The treatment was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center,...

BREAKING: UAE reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,038

May 01 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 557 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,038. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...

Share77
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
77 Shares

WATCH: Dubai shows why it’s the city of the future in this new video

by | News

Apr. 30, 20 | 8:44 pm

Dubai Media City has released a new video showing the best of the emirate amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
 
The video shows the city’s skyline and some of its best architectural works, stating how the ambitious emirate rises to challenges and turning them into opportunities.
 
It added that Dubai’s drive to emerge stronger and higher makes it the city of the future.
 
Watch the video here:
 

Jobs

Latest News

UAE approves development of stem cell treatment for COVID-19

UAE approves development of stem cell treatment for COVID-19

May 1, 2020

(WAM) -- A patent has been granted by the Ministry of Economy for the development of an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells. The treatment was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center,...

BREAKING: UAE reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,038

BREAKING: UAE reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,038

May 1, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 557 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,038. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...

Pfizer eyes for 10-20M doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

Pfizer eyes for 10-20M doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

May 1, 2020

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced Thursday that it aims to produce 10-20 million doses of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine by the end of the year should it pass the clinical trials. Pfizer has partnered with German company BioNtech to develop a vaccine...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 30
Published On  April 30, 2020
Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020
Published On  April 30, 2020
Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals
Published On  April 30, 2020
Close