Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law. Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face...
Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year. The Decision stipulated that due to the current...
UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...
Filipinos thank UAE government for genuine friendship as aid plane reaches PH
Filipinos, numbering almost a million in the UAE, have expressed their gratitude for the UAE as its mission to support countries in need has reached the Philippines last April 29 through an aid plane carrying over seven tonnes of medical supplies for the country's...
(WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Um Al Quwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 on an economic incentive package to support businesses and individuals.
The decree stipulates a discount of 50 percent on fees related to new business licences and commercial, industrial and professional licence renewals at the Department of Economic Development, as well as the cancellation of fines for expired licences of commercial, industrial and professional companies and economic establishments in the emirate, and a 50 percent fee reduction on fees on activities related to the Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Resolution No. 03 for 2020, which exempts companies that halted their services due to the coronavirus crisis from fees and fines will continue to be in force.
Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 stipulates that the Department of Economic Development in Um Al Quwain will monitor the economic situation in the coming period, and will present its recommendations about the incentives, to be submitted to the Executive Council that will take the necessary action and implement appropriate incentives.
The decree will be in force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.
