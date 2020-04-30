UAE directs private sector to ensure ontime payment of employee salaries

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law. Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face...
Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year. The Decision stipulated that due to the current...
Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Um Al Quwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 on an economic incentive package to support businesses and individuals. The decree stipulates a discount of 50 percent on fees...
UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...
(WAM) — Private-sector employers must commit to ensuring employee wages are safeguarded and paid on time via the Wages Protection System, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE.
In a statement on Wednesday, the UAE ministry noted that employers must adhere to Ministerial Decree No. 739 of 2016 concerning the protection of wages, as well as employment contracts signed by employers and employees.
The ministry advised that employers that have granted employees ‘early leave’ – as part of precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic – must expedite the required documentation to register such consent, via a temporary supplementary annex to the employment contract. The supplementary form/annex is available for employers via the MoHRE smart app and website.
RELATED STORY: UAE explains procedure for “Early Leave” initiative for private sector
The early leave initiative was launched by the ministry earlier this month, in response to requests by expats working in the UAE private sector, who are willing to return to their home countries. The initiative ensures that employers book employees round-trip tickets; that the contractual relationship between employer and employee continues, with early leave considered as unpaid leave, ensuring the consideration of employee rights as per the UAE labour law.
MoHRE also added that employers must immediately update systems approved by the ministry on any changes to employment contracts agreed by both parties, including the temporary or permanent reduction of wages.
The ministry affirmed that private-sector employers’ commitment to pay wages on time, as well as documenting early leave and the reduction in employee wages, whether temporarily or permanently, would guarantee the rights of both parties in the business relationship. It emphasised that adherence by employers towards fulfilling their legal obligations to their employees, particularly with regards to remuneration, is of utmost importance in ensuring the stability of the working relationship, employee productivity, and business continuity.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved