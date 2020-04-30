UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention’s additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country’s total has now reached 12,481.

MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different nationalities have died due to complications from the disease, with the death toll now at 105.

An additional 27,000 Covid-19 tests were performed, which revealed 552 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 12,481. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 30, 2020

The Ministry expresses their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

Also, @mohapuae announced that seven people of different nationalities who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 105. The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 30, 2020

MoHAP also reported 100 patients who have fully recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 2429.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.