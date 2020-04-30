Thursday, April 30, 2020

Apr 30 20, 4:55 pm

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

by | News

Apr. 30, 20 | 4:55 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention’s additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country’s total has now reached 12,481.

MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different nationalities have died due to complications from the disease, with the death toll now at 105.

The Ministry expresses their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

MoHAP also reported 100 patients who have fully recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 2429.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

Apr 30, 2020

