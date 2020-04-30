Thursday, April 30, 2020

Apr 30 20, 1:49 pm

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

Apr 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...

Share159
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
159 Shares

UAE builds four new field hospitals in Northern Emirates

by | News

Apr. 30, 20 | 1:49 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it has opened four new field hospitals in the country’s northern emirates.

The field hospitals were built in short span of time to cater patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The facilities are located at Sharjah Expo Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, Sheikh Khalifa Hall in Umm Al Quwain, and the Fujairah Exhibition Centre.

“We have set up four new field hospitals, raising our capacity to more than 5,000 beds. Together we build, achieve, and race against time. We are optimistic and working non-stop,” the ministry said in its post.

According to the ministry, the facilities have a combined bed capacity of 5,000.

Earlier this month, field hospitals were built in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Dubai.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

Apr 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
PH opens new COVID-19 drive-thru test center in Taguig
Published On  April 30, 2020
UAE praises frontliner efforts with ongoing rise in numbers of fully recovered patients
Published On  April 30, 2020
PH announces 276 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries climb to 1043
Published On  April 30, 2020
Close