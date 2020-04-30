UAE builds four new field hospitals in Northern Emirates

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it has opened four new field hospitals in the country’s northern emirates.

The field hospitals were built in short span of time to cater patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The facilities are located at Sharjah Expo Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, Sheikh Khalifa Hall in Umm Al Quwain, and the Fujairah Exhibition Centre.

“We have set up four new field hospitals, raising our capacity to more than 5,000 beds. Together we build, achieve, and race against time. We are optimistic and working non-stop,” the ministry said in its post.

According to the ministry, the facilities have a combined bed capacity of 5,000.

Earlier this month, field hospitals were built in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Dubai.