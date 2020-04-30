Thursday, April 30, 2020

Apr 30 20, 6:02 pm

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

Apr 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020

by | News

Apr. 30, 20 | 6:02 pm

(WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year.

The Decision stipulated that due to the current conditions and preventive measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, which led to the suspension of some commercial activities, the activities shall be exempted from the annual fees.

According to the Resolution’s first article, “Some activities shall be exempted for a year, starting from 1st January to 31st December 2020, from licensing fees, such as professions in the popular market, Friday market, meat and poultry stores, tailors, cinemas, gaming centres and stores located in Shopping malls, hotels, fitness centres, health clubs, wedding halls, and men’s and women’s salons.

The Resolution’s second article stipulated that resorts, hotels, and hotel apartments shall be exempted from the prescribed local tax.

H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah directed all concerned departments to work on implementing the decision immediately.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

Apr 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals
Published On  April 30, 2020
UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths
Published On  April 30, 2020
Filipinos thank UAE government for genuine friendship as aid plane reaches PH
Published On  April 30, 2020
Close