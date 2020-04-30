Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020

(WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year.

The Decision stipulated that due to the current conditions and preventive measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, which led to the suspension of some commercial activities, the activities shall be exempted from the annual fees.

According to the Resolution’s first article, “Some activities shall be exempted for a year, starting from 1st January to 31st December 2020, from licensing fees, such as professions in the popular market, Friday market, meat and poultry stores, tailors, cinemas, gaming centres and stores located in Shopping malls, hotels, fitness centres, health clubs, wedding halls, and men’s and women’s salons.

The Resolution’s second article stipulated that resorts, hotels, and hotel apartments shall be exempted from the prescribed local tax.

H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah directed all concerned departments to work on implementing the decision immediately.