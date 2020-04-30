BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 30

(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year. The Decision stipulated that due to the current...
Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Um Al Quwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 on an economic incentive package to support businesses and individuals. The decree stipulates a discount of 50 percent on fees...
UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...
Filipinos thank UAE government for genuine friendship as aid plane reaches PH
Filipinos, numbering almost a million in the UAE, have expressed their gratitude for the UAE as its mission to support countries in need has reached the Philippines last April 29 through an aid plane carrying over seven tonnes of medical supplies for the country's...
The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.
Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.
Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of April 30, 2020:
Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:
Dubai:
Website: Price.ded.ae
Toll-Free number: 600 545 555
Abu Dhabi:
Email: [email protected]
Toll-free number: 800 555
Sharjah:
Toll-free number: 800 80000
Ras Al Khaimah:
Phone Number: 07 227 1222
Ajman:
Phone Number: 800 70
Fujairah:
Phone Number: 09 223 3330
Umm Al Quwain:
Phone Number: 06 765 2200
