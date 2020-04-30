Thursday, April 30, 2020

Apr 30 20, 6:38 pm

UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths

Apr 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...

BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 30

Apr. 30, 20 | 6:38 pm

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.

Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.

Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of April 30, 2020:

Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:

Dubai:

Website: Price.ded.ae

Toll-Free number: 600 545 555

Abu Dhabi:

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free number: 800 555

Sharjah:

Toll-free number: 800 80000

Ras Al Khaimah:

Phone Number: 07 227 1222

Ajman:

Phone Number: 800 70

Fujairah:

Phone Number: 09 223 3330

Umm Al Quwain:

Phone Number: 06 765 2200

 

Close