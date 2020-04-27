PH wants to deport Filipina in Taiwan for “maligning” Duterte

The department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is seeking the deportation of a Filipina caregiver in Taiwan for her alleged attempt to “discredit and malign” President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement on Saturday, DOLE accused the caregiver in Yunlin County of cyber libel for her Facebook post “intended to cause hatred amidst the global health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

On April 20, the woman promised to delete the Facebook content after representatives from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Taiwan visited her at her workplace.

She also promised not to repeat it and that she would post a public apology on a Facebook video, according to Labor Attaché Fidel Macauyag.

However, several “fake accounts” posted messages sympathetic of the Filipina on the POLO Taichung Facebook page later that visit.

DOLE said they found out that Filipina was using various fake accounts on social media “and has a group organized to discredit and malign the President and destabilize the government”.

Macauyag said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Taiwan has already communicated with the broker and employer of the Filipina as regards her deportation.

The labor department warned the public that sharing and posting of such videos are punishable under the cyber libel law.

RLATED NEWS: Living together unmarried in the UAE is punishable by jail sentence, deportation