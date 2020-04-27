Escaped COVID-19 patient rescued, returned to PGH

escaped from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila was found in his residence in Binondo, Manila on Sunday.

Authorities said the PGH rescue team and barangay security forces conducted a rescue operation and found the 31-year-old patient in his house in Barangay 274 around 1:10 am.

He was escorted back to PGH for isolation and treatment, Manila Times reported.

Authorities are still conducting an investigation on how the patient managed to escape the hospital premises.

The family of the escaped patient is now under mandatory quarantine.

