Escaped COVID-19 patient rescued, returned to PGH

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that an additional 29,984 tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has revealed 490 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 10,839. The number of new cases is lower than yesterday's...
UAE sends 20 tonnes of medical aid for Indonesia’s frontliners
The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane on April 27 containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain...
WATCH: Abu Dhabi releases Emirati hand sanitizer brand for free
In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Government to fight the spread of the new corona virus, COVID -19, pandemic, the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has developed and...
Russia surpasses China’s record as it now has 87,147 COVID-19 cases
Russia has confirmed 6,198 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country—its largest one-day surge yet—bringing the total number to 87,147. The country has also surpassed China’s confirmed cases—which now stand at 83,912—and is now the ninth country with the...
escaped from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila was found in his residence in Binondo, Manila on Sunday.
Authorities said the PGH rescue team and barangay security forces conducted a rescue operation and found the 31-year-old patient in his house in Barangay 274 around 1:10 am.
He was escorted back to PGH for isolation and treatment, Manila Times reported.
Authorities are still conducting an investigation on how the patient managed to escape the hospital premises.
The family of the escaped patient is now under mandatory quarantine.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
