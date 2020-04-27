Abu Dhabi releases amount of fine for workers refusing to take COVID-19 test

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued a fresh circular urging workers to undergo medical screening for COVID-19 and encouraging them to take the test upon request.

ADDED also urged owners and managers of commercial and industrial facilities in the emirate to adhere to the key preventive and precautionary measures set against the spread of COVID-19.

The move is in line with the directives of National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP).

The circular is based on the UAE Attorney General Resolution No. 38 of 2020, which covers the implementation of regulations for controlling administrative violations and penalties based on Ministerial Resolution No. 17 of 2020 which states that an individual who will refuse to conduct the medical test upon request will face a fine of Dh5,000.

The fine will be doubled for repeat offenders and they will be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution if the committed the violation for the third time.

Relevant authorities may take the necessary measures against violators to implement the instructions and circulars issued by the government, including charging the violator with the expenses and costs for handling the damages resulting from the violation and transferring the violation to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution and closing the violating facility for a period not exceeding six months and can be extendable.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary, ADDED, stated that this circular comes in line with the precautionary measures to curb COVID-19 in coordination with NCEMA. This came after noting that some of the companies’ owners did not commit to sending their workers for medical testing to ensure that they are not infected with the virus.

He also clarified that ADDED inspection teams who have the judicial police authority were instructed to give violations based on the above decision in accordance with the circular.

In case of the establishments or their employees fail to abide by any of the precautionary measures or the instructions imposed, they will be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures against them according to the law.