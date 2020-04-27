Abu Dhabi Police send lost cell phone to tourist in Italy

An Italian woman was elated after receiving her lost cell phone that was shipped all the way from Abu Dhabi.

The woman lost her phone during her recent visit to Abu Dhabi and reported it to the police before she left the country, said Brigadier Omran Ahmed Al Mazroui, Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police.

The Tourist Police Department of the Investigations Directorate said a passenger found it in the taxi that the tourist also happened to ride and then they facilitated its return to its rightful owner.

Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of Criminal Security Sector, stressed the keenness of the leadership to always delight tourists.

In a similar incident, Dubai Police returned an expensive watch a tourist from Russia had lost during her visit to Dubai.

“After contacting a number of concerned entities, it turned out that the watch was not purchased in the UAE. Therefore, we sought other means of help and investigations and finally found the match,” Colonel Mohammed Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said.

“The tourist was surprised to receive the call from Dubai Police, and she was very grateful for getting back her expensive possession” Colonel Ahli added.