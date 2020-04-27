Abu Dhabi Police send lost cell phone to tourist in Italy

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that an additional 29,984 tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has revealed 490 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 10,839. The number of new cases is lower than yesterday's...
UAE sends 20 tonnes of medical aid for Indonesia’s frontliners
The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane on April 27 containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain...
WATCH: Abu Dhabi releases Emirati hand sanitizer brand for free
In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Government to fight the spread of the new corona virus, COVID -19, pandemic, the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has developed and...
Russia surpasses China’s record as it now has 87,147 COVID-19 cases
Russia has confirmed 6,198 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country—its largest one-day surge yet—bringing the total number to 87,147. The country has also surpassed China’s confirmed cases—which now stand at 83,912—and is now the ninth country with the...
An Italian woman was elated after receiving her lost cell phone that was shipped all the way from Abu Dhabi.
The woman lost her phone during her recent visit to Abu Dhabi and reported it to the police before she left the country, said Brigadier Omran Ahmed Al Mazroui, Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police.
The Tourist Police Department of the Investigations Directorate said a passenger found it in the taxi that the tourist also happened to ride and then they facilitated its return to its rightful owner.
Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of Criminal Security Sector, stressed the keenness of the leadership to always delight tourists.
In a similar incident, Dubai Police returned an expensive watch a tourist from Russia had lost during her visit to Dubai.
“After contacting a number of concerned entities, it turned out that the watch was not purchased in the UAE. Therefore, we sought other means of help and investigations and finally found the match,” Colonel Mohammed Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said.
“The tourist was surprised to receive the call from Dubai Police, and she was very grateful for getting back her expensive possession” Colonel Ahli added.
