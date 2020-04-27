Abu Dhabi firms told to get all staff tested before reopening

Abu Dhabi has called on all companies in the commercial and industrial sectors to the get their employees undergo COVID-19 tests.

This as the UAE announced last week possible reopening of economic activities in time for the holy month of Ramadan, provided that establishments will strictly implement precautionary procedures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The move of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will cover tens of thousands of employees.

According to ADDED senior officials, the newly issued circular is based on the UAE Attorney General Resolution No. 38 of 2020, which covers the implementation of regulations for controlling administrative violations and penalties based on Ministerial Resolution No. 17 of 2020.

Under this resolution, individuals who will refuse to get tested will get a fine of AED5,000. The fine shall be doubled for repeat offenders.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said that this circular comes in line with the precautionary measures to curb COVID-19 in coordination with NCEMA.

In case of the establishments or their employees fail to abide by any of the precautionary measures or the instructions imposed, they will be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures against them according to the law.