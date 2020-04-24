Three-year-old Emirati girl reunites with her parents in UAE after 50 days

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
A three-year-old Emirati girl was reunited with her parents in Dubai after getting separated from them for 50 days.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), in coordination with the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all relevant Saudi authorities, facilitated the return of the child.
Ghalia Mohammed Al Amoodi traveled from Dubai to Dammam with her grandmother at the beginning of March and her mother intended to follow two days later to visit the family, but the rapid developments amid the COVID-19 crisis prevented the mother from traveling to Dammam and from bringing her child back to the UAE.
After a 50-day wait, the child returned to the UAE on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, following special arrangements made by the UAE government in coordination with the Saudi authorities to reunite the child with her parents.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has provided all the necessary facilitation and attention to ensure the return of my daughter and follow-up on her condition throughout her presence in Saudi Arabia and until her return to our homeland,” said Mohammed Al Amoodi, the girl’s father.
“We thank our government and our leadership for unsurprisingly standing by us in this crisis, and standing by every citizen and resident in our homeland,” said the child’s father. I extend special thanks to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the facilitation, care and follow-up regarding our daughter’s situation, and the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the support and for facilitating all procedures. We also thank the Ministry of Health and Prevention for everything they do, especially during this crisis.”
Emirati child “Ghalia” back in her parents' arms After 50 days of separation.https://t.co/vaqBomMbO5 pic.twitter.com/2VR4Epb7oA
— وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) April 24, 2020
READ MORE:WATCH: Seven-year-old daughter from Germany reunites with mother in UAE
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
