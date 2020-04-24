Saturday, April 25, 2020

Apr 24 20, 3:19 pm

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

Apr 25 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Apr 25 2020

Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...

Share303
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
303 Shares

Three-year-old Emirati girl reunites with her parents in UAE after 50 days

by | News

Apr. 24, 20 | 3:19 pm

A three-year-old Emirati girl was reunited with her parents in Dubai after getting separated from them for 50 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), in coordination with the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all relevant Saudi authorities, facilitated the return of the child.

Ghalia Mohammed Al Amoodi traveled from Dubai to Dammam with her grandmother at the beginning of March and her mother intended to follow two days later to visit the family, but the rapid developments amid the COVID-19 crisis prevented the mother from traveling to Dammam and from bringing her child back to the UAE.

After a 50-day wait, the child returned to the UAE on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, following special arrangements made by the UAE government in coordination with the Saudi authorities to reunite the child with her parents.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has provided all the necessary facilitation and attention to ensure the return of my daughter and follow-up on her condition throughout her presence in Saudi Arabia and until her return to our homeland,” said Mohammed Al Amoodi, the girl’s father.

“We thank our government and our leadership for unsurprisingly standing by us in this crisis, and standing by every citizen and resident in our homeland,” said the child’s father. I extend special thanks to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the facilitation, care and follow-up regarding our daughter’s situation, and the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the support and for facilitating all procedures. We also thank the Ministry of Health and Prevention for everything they do, especially during this crisis.”

READ MORE:WATCH: Seven-year-old daughter from Germany reunites with mother in UAE

Jobs

Latest News

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

Apr 25, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Apr 25, 2020

Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai launches unified signage on safe practices, etiquette in public transport
Published On  April 24, 2020
LIST: Areas under enhanced, general community quarantine until May 15
Published On  April 24, 2020
PH COVID-19 cases top 7,000 as death toll climbs to 477
Published On  April 24, 2020
Close