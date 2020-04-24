Three-year-old Emirati girl reunites with her parents in UAE after 50 days

A three-year-old Emirati girl was reunited with her parents in Dubai after getting separated from them for 50 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), in coordination with the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all relevant Saudi authorities, facilitated the return of the child.

Ghalia Mohammed Al Amoodi traveled from Dubai to Dammam with her grandmother at the beginning of March and her mother intended to follow two days later to visit the family, but the rapid developments amid the COVID-19 crisis prevented the mother from traveling to Dammam and from bringing her child back to the UAE.

After a 50-day wait, the child returned to the UAE on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, following special arrangements made by the UAE government in coordination with the Saudi authorities to reunite the child with her parents.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has provided all the necessary facilitation and attention to ensure the return of my daughter and follow-up on her condition throughout her presence in Saudi Arabia and until her return to our homeland,” said Mohammed Al Amoodi, the girl’s father.

“We thank our government and our leadership for unsurprisingly standing by us in this crisis, and standing by every citizen and resident in our homeland,” said the child’s father. I extend special thanks to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the facilitation, care and follow-up regarding our daughter’s situation, and the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the support and for facilitating all procedures. We also thank the Ministry of Health and Prevention for everything they do, especially during this crisis.”

