Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930.

The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were reported.

The ministry also tallied 113 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 1,925.

he Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali said 93 patients remain under intensive care.

According to the ministry, precautionary measures shall remain to prevent the spread of the virus.