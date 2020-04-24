Saturday, April 25, 2020

Apr 24 20, 12:32 pm

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

Apr 25 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Apr 25 2020

Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...

Share81
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
81 Shares

Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths

by | News

Apr. 24, 20 | 12:32 pm

Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930.

The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were reported.

The ministry also tallied 113 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 1,925.

he Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali said 93 patients remain under intensive care.

According to the ministry, precautionary measures shall remain to prevent the spread of the virus.

Jobs

Latest News

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

Apr 25, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Apr 25, 2020

Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes
Published On  April 24, 2020
All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai
Published On  April 24, 2020
Duterte hikes reward for COVID-19 cure to Php 50 million
Published On  April 24, 2020
Close