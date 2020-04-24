Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930.
The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were reported.
The ministry also tallied 113 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 1,925.
he Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali said 93 patients remain under intensive care.
According to the ministry, precautionary measures shall remain to prevent the spread of the virus.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
