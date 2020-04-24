BREAKING: Over 9000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in UAE with 525 new cases, eight deaths

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 32,000 tests that revealed 525 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 9,281.
MoHAP also reported eight expats who have died due to complications from the disease, bringing the country’s total death toll to 64.
An additional 32,000 Covid-19 tests were performed, which revealed 525 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 9281. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 24, 2020
The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
Also, @mohapuae announced that eight people of different nationalities who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 64. The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 24, 2020
In addition, the country also reported 123 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 1,760 fully recovered patients.
Dr. Al Hosani also urged the public to “to develop good health practices, eat healthy and work on self-development,” as the country enters the period of Ramadan.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation
