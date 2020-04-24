BREAKING: Over 9000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in UAE with 525 new cases, eight deaths

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 32,000 tests that revealed 525 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 9,281.

MoHAP also reported eight expats who have died due to complications from the disease, bringing the country’s total death toll to 64.

The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 123 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 1,760 fully recovered patients.

Dr. Al Hosani also urged the public to “to develop good health practices, eat healthy and work on self-development,” as the country enters the period of Ramadan.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation