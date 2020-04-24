Saturday, April 25, 2020

Apr 24 20, 7:58 pm

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

Apr 25 2020

Apr 25 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Apr 25 2020

Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...

BREAKING: Over 9000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in UAE with 525 new cases, eight deaths

by | News

Apr. 24, 20 | 7:58 pm

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 32,000 tests that revealed 525 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 9,281.

MoHAP also reported eight expats who have died due to complications from the disease, bringing the country’s total death toll to 64.

The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 123 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 1,760 fully recovered patients.

Dr. Al Hosani also urged the public to “to develop good health practices, eat healthy and work on self-development,” as the country enters the period of Ramadan.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

