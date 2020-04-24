Saturday, April 25, 2020

Duterte approves recommendation to move school reopening to September

Apr. 24, 20

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to move the opening of classes for school year 2020-2021 to September in areas under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“Lahat ng eskuwelahan i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre, except po sa online learning,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing aired on Friday.

“Iyong option po sa low-risk to moderate areas na buksan by industry consider for 100 percent closure maski po low to moderate risk consider for 100 percent closure pa rin dahil po ang mga transmitters ay kabataan mula edad 0 to 20,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones said schools are eyeing to open the next school year in August instead of June to avoid the spread of infections in schools.

But she also said that they will consider the IATF-EID recommendation on class opening, Rappler reported.

Briones added that classes next school year may still end in March provided that schools will also hold classes on Saturday.

The agency is also eyeing to deliver lessons through radio and television for students on areas where classroom-based instruction is not possible due to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

