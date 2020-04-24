Duterte approves recommendation to move school reopening to September

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to move the opening of classes for school year 2020-2021 to September in areas under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).
“Lahat ng eskuwelahan i-consider po ang late opening sa Setyembre, except po sa online learning,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing aired on Friday.
“Iyong option po sa low-risk to moderate areas na buksan by industry consider for 100 percent closure maski po low to moderate risk consider for 100 percent closure pa rin dahil po ang mga transmitters ay kabataan mula edad 0 to 20,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones said schools are eyeing to open the next school year in August instead of June to avoid the spread of infections in schools.
But she also said that they will consider the IATF-EID recommendation on class opening, Rappler reported.
Briones added that classes next school year may still end in March provided that schools will also hold classes on Saturday.
The agency is also eyeing to deliver lessons through radio and television for students on areas where classroom-based instruction is not possible due to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.
