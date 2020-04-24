Cebu Pacific cancels flights from May 1-15

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
All domestic and international flights of Cebu Pacific will remain canceled until May 15, 2020, due to President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to extend the enhanced community quarantine, the budget carrier announced Friday.
“All domestic and international Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights remain cancelled from May 1 to 15, 2020,” the statement read.
“This is in line with the extension of Enhanced Community Quarantine imposed over much of Luzon, and implementation of General Community Quarantine over other provinces. Restrictions are also implemented by local governments across the Philippines,” it added.
Meanwhile, the airline said it will continue to mount all-cargo flights to support the movement of vital goods, including medicines and Personal Protective Equipment across the country.
“We will provide updates on when we will restart passenger operations as soon as possible,” Cebu Pacific said.
Passengers affected by the flight cancellations are encouraged to manage their bookings via Cebu Pacific website, http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight
They are also urged to take any of the following options:
1. Free rebooking
Free rebooking to any other travel date within three months. Change fees and fare difference are waived.
2. Full Travel Fund
Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Use the Travel Fund within one year—either book a flight up to one year ahead or pay for add-ons. If the Travel Fund is not used within one year, passengers can apply for a full refund.
3. Full refund
Processing of refunds will start after the community quarantine is lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take as long as three to four billing cycles.
“For flights booked through a travel agent, please coordinate with them to manage the booking,” the airline said.
Meanwhile, for passengers with booked flights from May 16 to September 30 who wish to change their travel plans, Cebu Pacific offers:
1. Rebook to any other travel date within one (1) year. Change (rebooking) fees waived, but fare difference may apply.
2. Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, now valid for one (1) year. Decide and book travel within a year for flights as far as one year ahead.
“We thank everyone for their support and understanding,” Cebu Pacific said.
