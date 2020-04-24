Cebu Pacific cancels flights from May 1-15

All domestic and international flights of Cebu Pacific will remain canceled until May 15, 2020, due to President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to extend the enhanced community quarantine, the budget carrier announced Friday.

“All domestic and international Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights remain cancelled from May 1 to 15, 2020,” the statement read.

“This is in line with the extension of Enhanced Community Quarantine imposed over much of Luzon, and implementation of General Community Quarantine over other provinces. Restrictions are also implemented by local governments across the Philippines,” it added.

Meanwhile, the airline said it will continue to mount all-cargo flights to support the movement of vital goods, including medicines and Personal Protective Equipment across the country.

“We will provide updates on when we will restart passenger operations as soon as possible,” Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers affected by the flight cancellations are encouraged to manage their bookings via Cebu Pacific website, http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

They are also urged to take any of the following options:

1. Free rebooking

Free rebooking to any other travel date within three months. Change fees and fare difference are waived.

2. Full Travel Fund

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Use the Travel Fund within one year—either book a flight up to one year ahead or pay for add-ons. If the Travel Fund is not used within one year, passengers can apply for a full refund.

3. Full refund

Processing of refunds will start after the community quarantine is lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take as long as three to four billing cycles.

“For flights booked through a travel agent, please coordinate with them to manage the booking,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, for passengers with booked flights from May 16 to September 30 who wish to change their travel plans, Cebu Pacific offers:

1. Rebook to any other travel date within one (1) year. Change (rebooking) fees waived, but fare difference may apply.

2. Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, now valid for one (1) year. Decide and book travel within a year for flights as far as one year ahead.

“We thank everyone for their support and understanding,” Cebu Pacific said.