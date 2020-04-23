World Bank approves Php5 billion loan for PH’s COVID-19 response

The World Bank on Thursday announced it has approved $100 million (Php 5 billion) loan to support the Philippines emergency response against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The said loan will boost the country’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to be implemented by the Department of Health (DOH).

The project will support supply chain and to ensure equipment will reach the facilities without delays as well as providing personal protective equipment such as goggles, gloves, gowns, drugs, medical supplies, laboratory equipment and test kit.

The lender said the loan will also support retrofitting of the national reference laboratory and sub-national laboratories and fund the construction and expansion of laboratory capacity in priority regions that do not have these facilities yet.

“Boosting the country’s capacity to respond to COVID-19 will save lives,” said Achim Fock, World Bank acting country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

“The government has taken quick and decisive action in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the World Bank is proud to support its efforts. Right now, no other investment offers greater return.”

The World Bank earlier granted a $500 million financing to bolster the country’s capacity to address disaster risks, recover from natural disasters, and respond urgent needs on COVID-19 pandemic.

