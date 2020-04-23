World Bank approves Php5 billion loan for PH’s COVID-19 response

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...
Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths
Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...
Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes
The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...
All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai
The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...
The World Bank on Thursday announced it has approved $100 million (Php 5 billion) loan to support the Philippines emergency response against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The said loan will boost the country’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to be implemented by the Department of Health (DOH).
The project will support supply chain and to ensure equipment will reach the facilities without delays as well as providing personal protective equipment such as goggles, gloves, gowns, drugs, medical supplies, laboratory equipment and test kit.
The lender said the loan will also support retrofitting of the national reference laboratory and sub-national laboratories and fund the construction and expansion of laboratory capacity in priority regions that do not have these facilities yet.
“Boosting the country’s capacity to respond to COVID-19 will save lives,” said Achim Fock, World Bank acting country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.
“The government has taken quick and decisive action in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the World Bank is proud to support its efforts. Right now, no other investment offers greater return.”
The World Bank earlier granted a $500 million financing to bolster the country’s capacity to address disaster risks, recover from natural disasters, and respond urgent needs on COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: World Bank approves ₱25 billion loan for PH’s COVID-19 response
