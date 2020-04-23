Dubai issues protocols for the reopening of businesses, Dubai Metro, malls

The Dubai Government on Wednesday has issued guidelines and protocols for the anticipated reopening of business activities, including business offices, malls and shopping centers, Dubai Metro and other mode of transport in the emirate, as well as manufacturing and construction.

“All businesses must take the necessary measures and precautions to follow the guidelines and protocols prior to re-opening and continue to do so on resuming their operations,” the statement read.

Below are the guidelines and protocols set for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities in Dubai

Wholesale and retail trade:

As per information, shopping malls, high-street, souqs, wholesale trades are advised to operate 10 hours daily and reduce its capacity level to 30 percent.

All visitors are allowed to visit the mall for a maximum of 3 hours and physical distancing must be observed all the time. Also, elderly above 60 years old and children between the age 3-12 years old are not permitted to enter the premises.

Seventy-five percent of mall parking will remain closed and valet parking services remain suspended.

Entertainment and tourist attraction will be closed to restrict crowding.

Malls are urged to conduct 24-hour sanitation and install entrance health checks such as temperature screenings as well as hand sanitizers. Also, all visitors are mandated to wear masks at all times in the mall from entry.

Fashion accessories and clothing should be disinfected after each trial. Same action must be applied on jewelries items. No return policy must be observed.

The malls are mandated to have isolation rooms. In line with this, mall staff must be trained and educated on maintaining personal health safety and hygiene.

Transport and Logistics

The guideline covers metro buses and taxis while excluded from this are water transport, car sharing services, trams, and limo services.

Social distancing measures will be applied as well as permanent crowd management procedures on the entrances of public transportation stations.

Employees and passengers are required to wear masks and sterilization activities will continue.

Dubai Metro Red Line:

Operating hours from 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Operate all stations in the Red Line (except stations within restricted areas)

Activate the waiting time (3 minutes) during the peak hours, and reassess after a week based on the demand and directions from relevant entities

Dubai Metro Green line

Operating hours from 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Operate all stations in the Green Line (except stations within restricted areas)

Activate the waiting time (3 minutes) during the peak hours, and reassess after a week based on the demand and directions from relevant entities

Extending the operating hours to normal levels (20 hours per day) based on direction from the government during full recovery

Buses

The buses will continue to close the air-conditioned passenger waiting areas to ensure no crowding in places of limited size.

The timings of buses will be adjusted as needed.

Bus routes will be changed to avoid restricted areas

Construction

Workers must stay inside the site during work duration.

Suspected COVID-19 case must be reported to authorities. The suspected worker must be isolated until arrival of authorities.

Sufficient number of trash bins must be installed.

Physical distancing must be observed and personal protective equipment must be provided for every worker.

Temperature of workers must be check before they disembark

Manufacturing

Factories need to maintain every 2 3 hours sanitization in all

common areas, lunch rooms common table surfaces are wiped

after each person use.

For accommodation camp, sanitization performed by 3rd party

regularly to ensure work safety and reduce the spread of infection.

Need for Government support to help small to medium

factories or companies that need help to afford constant sanitization

measures.

Entrance health checks such as regular temperature checks must be observed. Also, ill workers and those showing symptoms should not come to work.

Hand sanitizers and face masks must be provided and physical distancing should be observed.

Quarantine and sanitation measures for supplies and storage of goods must be applied.

Offices

Entrance health checks such as regular temperature checks must be observed. Employees who are sick and exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are prohibited from coming to work.

Sanitation of offices and premises must be observed. Also, pantries shall be closed.

All employees and visitors are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizers must be installed.

Physical distancing of 2 meters should be applied.

Offices have been asked to ensure the overall capacity doesn’t exceed 30 percent while 70 percent of the employees will work from home.

Building and office hours not to exceed 8 hours daily and valet parking services should be closed.