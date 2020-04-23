Dubai issues protocols for the reopening of businesses, Dubai Metro, malls

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...
Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths
Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...
Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes
The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...
All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai
The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...
The Dubai Government on Wednesday has issued guidelines and protocols for the anticipated reopening of business activities, including business offices, malls and shopping centers, Dubai Metro and other mode of transport in the emirate, as well as manufacturing and construction.
“All businesses must take the necessary measures and precautions to follow the guidelines and protocols prior to re-opening and continue to do so on resuming their operations,” the statement read.
As per the guidelines, shopping malls, along with souqs, high-streets and other establishments in wholesale trade, may operate up to 10 hours daily. However, they have to reduce the footfall of visitors to 30 percent.
Visitors to these establishments, specifically in malls will only be allowed to stay “for a maximum of 3 hours” and physical distancing must be observed all the time.
Elderly above 60 years old and children between the age 3-12 years old will not permitted to enter the premises. Additionally, entertainment and tourist attraction will be closed to restrict crowding.
Seventy-five percent of mall parking will also remain closed and valet parking services remain suspended.
Although there is no mention of any date for reopening the businesses, business owners were asked to be on standby for official announcements on the date of re-opening and timings.
In a statement it said Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy’s Corporate Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector and other relevant government departments will reach out to provide additional guidelines and instructions as and when required.
Below are the guidelines and protocols set for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities in Dubai
Wholesale and retail trade:
As per information, shopping malls, high-street, souqs, wholesale trades are advised to operate 10 hours daily and reduce its capacity level to 30 percent.
All visitors are allowed to visit the mall for a maximum of 3 hours and physical distancing must be observed all the time. Also, elderly above 60 years old and children between the age 3-12 years old are not permitted to enter the premises.
Seventy-five percent of mall parking will remain closed and valet parking services remain suspended.
Entertainment and tourist attraction will be closed to restrict crowding.
Malls are urged to conduct 24-hour sanitation and install entrance health checks such as temperature screenings as well as hand sanitizers. Also, all visitors are mandated to wear masks at all times in the mall from entry.
Fashion accessories and clothing should be disinfected after each trial. Same action must be applied on jewelries items. No return policy must be observed.
The malls are mandated to have isolation rooms. In line with this, mall staff must be trained and educated on maintaining personal health safety and hygiene.
Transport and Logistics
The guideline covers metro buses and taxis while excluded from this are water transport, car sharing services, trams, and limo services.
Social distancing measures will be applied as well as permanent crowd management procedures on the entrances of public transportation stations.
Employees and passengers are required to wear masks and sterilization activities will continue.
Dubai Metro Red Line:
- Operating hours from 7:00AM to 7:00PM
- Operate all stations in the Red Line (except stations within restricted areas)
- Activate the waiting time (3 minutes) during the peak hours, and reassess after a week based on the demand and directions from relevant entities
Dubai Metro Green line
- Operating hours from 7:00AM to 7:00PM
- Operate all stations in the Green Line (except stations within restricted areas)
- Activate the waiting time (3 minutes) during the peak hours, and reassess after a week based on the demand and directions from relevant entities
- Extending the operating hours to normal levels (20 hours per day) based on direction from the government during full recovery
Buses
The buses will continue to close the air-conditioned passenger waiting areas to ensure no crowding in places of limited size.
The timings of buses will be adjusted as needed.
Bus routes will be changed to avoid restricted areas
Construction
Workers must stay inside the site during work duration.
Suspected COVID-19 case must be reported to authorities. The suspected worker must be isolated until arrival of authorities.
Sufficient number of trash bins must be installed.
Physical distancing must be observed and personal protective equipment must be provided for every worker.
Temperature of workers must be check before they disembark
Manufacturing
Factories need to maintain every 2 3 hours sanitization in all
common areas, lunch rooms common table surfaces are wiped
after each person use.
For accommodation camp, sanitization performed by 3rd party
regularly to ensure work safety and reduce the spread of infection.
Need for Government support to help small to medium
factories or companies that need help to afford constant sanitization
measures.
Entrance health checks such as regular temperature checks must be observed. Also, ill workers and those showing symptoms should not come to work.
Hand sanitizers and face masks must be provided and physical distancing should be observed.
Quarantine and sanitation measures for supplies and storage of goods must be applied.
Offices
Entrance health checks such as regular temperature checks must be observed. Employees who are sick and exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are prohibited from coming to work.
Sanitation of offices and premises must be observed. Also, pantries shall be closed.
All employees and visitors are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizers must be installed.
Physical distancing of 2 meters should be applied.
Offices have been asked to ensure the overall capacity doesn’t exceed 30 percent while 70 percent of the employees will work from home.
Building and office hours not to exceed 8 hours daily and valet parking services should be closed.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
