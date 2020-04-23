Abu Dhabi to resume bus services on Saturday

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that it will reopen bus services on Saturday.

DMT said it will carry out a 48-hour disinfection drive of public bus services starting Thursday at 6 am, in collaboration with its strategic partners.

The move is in line with the intensive efforts of the UAE government to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier, the department announced that it will suspend public bus services until further notice.

.@AbuDhabiDMT, in collaboration with its strategic partners, will conduct a 48hr sterilisation campaign of public bus services from tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/pKNXG0hsad — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 22, 2020

