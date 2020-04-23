Abu Dhabi issues circular on mall reopening

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is consulting with stakeholders on reopening of malls in the emirate.

ADDED released a circular on Wednesday to owners and managers of malls and shopping centers on precautionary measures for the preparation of reopening of their businesses.

The circular did not mention date for reopening of malls in Abu Dhabi.

The circular suggested precautionary measures to be applied once the final approvals are obtained.

According to the circular working hours will be from 12 pm until 9 pm while timings supermarkets, pharmacies, and foreign exchange centers will be form 9 am until 12 am.

Meanwhile, restrictions of commercial activities and services apply to gyms, cine halls and other entertainment avenues.

Common seating areas and prayer rooms are advised not to remain suspended to maintain social distancing.

Malls and shopping centers are advised to reduce their capacity to 30 percent. Entry of senior citizens above 60 years old must be prohibited.

Food and beverage outlets were likewise asked to maintain a 30 percent seating capacity with maximum of four people per table and minimum of 2.5 meter distance between tables.