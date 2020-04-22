Dubai, Abu Dhabi restaurants call on delivery apps to reduce commission charges

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...
Restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on delivery apps to reduce charges as they fear closure and bankruptcy if app commissions are not eased, The National reported.
With the heightened restrictions and closure of dine-in services, restaurants are now relying their businesses on deliveries. However, they said that the 25 to 35 percent commissions on delivery apps make it hard to them to break even.
The report cited restaurants as saying that they now make one-quarter to half of their usual earnings, and that the commission—not to mention the discount expected from them—could shut them down permanently.
Tony Roma’s steakhouse stated in the report that they only get 4 percent of their total revenue because of the high commission caps. The restaurant said dine-in customer made up around 90 percent of their income before the restrictions.
Another restaurant, The Mumbai Social, told The National that what’s left after the 28 percent commission does not even cover their electricity costs.
However, apps like Talabat and Careem UAE said that they cannot cut commissions even temporarily because they also have a business to protect—adding that cutting the commission might also force them to shut down.
In an interview with The National, Talabat chief executive Tomaso Rodriguez said they have already introduced various initiatives to support restaurants location-based free deliveries and deferring commission payments for six months.
He added that they cannot cut the commission because they use it to pay for logistical costs, salaries, and expenses for the business to survive.
“First, when times are uncertain, asking businesses to voluntarily decrease their revenues by over 60 percent in support of other businesses in that supply chain does not make business sense, it simply shifts the problem to a different part of the supply chain—at a time when restaurants need platforms more than ever,” The National quoted Rodriguez as saying.
Restaurant owner Vivek Shah, said in an interview with The National that he plans to form a restaurant association in order to bring this concern to government authorities, noting that many food outlets are on the verge of closing down unless support is provided.
