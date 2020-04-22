BREAKING: UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 8000, with 483 new cases, six deaths

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...
Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths
Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...
Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes
The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...
All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai
The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 31,807 tests that revealed 483 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 8,238.
MoHAP also reported six expats who have died due to complications from the disease, bringing the country’s total death toll to 52.
Dr. Al Hosani: Additional 31,807 Covid-19 tests were carried out, revealing 483 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 8238 . The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 22, 2020
The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
Dr. Al Hosani: Our sincere condolences to the families of six expats who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications. This brings total death toll to 52.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 22, 2020
In addition, the country also reported 103 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 1,546 fully recovered patients.
Dr. Al Hosani also urged the public to “to develop good health practices, eat healthy and work on self-development,” as the country enters the period of Ramadan.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation
