Friday, April 24, 2020

Apr 22 20, 8:10 pm

PH COVID-19 cases top 7,000 as death toll climbs to 477

Apr 24 2020

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...

Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths

Apr 24 2020

Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...

Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes

Apr 24 2020

The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...

All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai

Apr 24 2020

The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...

Share2K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
2K Shares

Abu Dhabi suspends bus services until further notice

by | News

Apr. 22, 20 | 8:10 pm

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The announcement, posted by Abu Dhabi Media Office in Arabic, English, Urdu, and Filipino languages, stated that the suspension would begin tomorrow, April 23, and would be effective until further notice.

Both taxis and buses for health care workers known as the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link will continue to be operational during the period.

Jobs

Latest News

PH COVID-19 cases top 7,000 as death toll climbs to 477

PH COVID-19 cases top 7,000 as death toll climbs to 477

Apr 24, 2020

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...

Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths

Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths

Apr 24, 2020

Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...

US COVID-19 death toll nears 50,000

US COVID-19 death toll nears 50,000

Apr 24, 2020

The COVID-19 death toll in the United has surged to 49,963 people, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University. The US on Thursday reported 3,176 deaths and 26,971 new confirmed cases. The US, the worst-hit country in the world with 866,646 confirmed cases of...

Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes

Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes

Apr 24, 2020

The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...

All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai

All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai

Apr 24, 2020

The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
BREAKING: UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 8000, with 483 new cases, six deaths
Published On  April 22, 2020
Dubai, Abu Dhabi restaurants call on delivery apps to reduce commission charges
Published On  April 22, 2020
UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic
Published On  April 22, 2020
Close