Abu Dhabi suspends bus services until further notice

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The announcement, posted by Abu Dhabi Media Office in Arabic, English, Urdu, and Filipino languages, stated that the suspension would begin tomorrow, April 23, and would be effective until further notice.

Both taxis and buses for health care workers known as the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link will continue to be operational during the period.