Residents in various US states protest stay-at-home orders

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...
BREAKING: UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 8000, with 483 new cases, six deaths
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 31,807 tests that revealed 483 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 8,238. MoHAP also reported six expats who have died due to...
Dubai, Abu Dhabi restaurants call on delivery apps to reduce commission charges
Restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on delivery apps to reduce charges as they fear closure and bankruptcy if app commissions are not eased, The National reported. With the heightened restrictions and closure of dine-in services, restaurants are now relying...
UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic
The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of ‘biblical’ proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in “the worst...
Residents in various states in the USA are currently protesting the government’s stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with rallyists gathering in public places to call on governors to open up their states.
The opposition of the stay-at-home orders has been making rounds online, with various protesters in Colorado, Illinois, California, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington seen wearing masks, holding signs, and honking their cars—all of them claiming their rights are being violated.
In Washington, which has almost 12,000 cases, people have gathered in Olympia to urge Governor Jay Inslee to lift the social distancing measures—stating that that they must defend the constitution.
Protesters in Illinois—a state with over 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases—were seen shouting “Open Illinois” as they walk towards the Lincoln Statue in Springfield.
In Denver, which has recorded around 9,400 cases, protesters have gathered in the capitol in a gridlock demonstration. They claim that all jobs are essential and that they would choose “dangerous freedom over government tyranny.”
Residents in Tennessee—a state with over 6,500 COVID-19 cases—have also assembled in the capital to protest the state’s social distancing measures.
Meanwhile, in Florida, South Florida Tri-County Car Caravan has called on the government officials to allow businesses and public places to reopen. The state now has 25,300 COVID-19 cases.
In California, which currently has over 29,000 confirmed cases, protesters have held rallies in Sacramento and Newport Beach to push for an ease in restrictions.
The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world, with 787,960 confirmed cases and 42,364 fatalities as of April 21.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
