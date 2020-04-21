Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Apr 22 2020

Residents in various US states protest stay-at-home orders

Photo credit: Associated Press

Residents in various states in the USA are currently protesting the government’s stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with rallyists gathering in public places to call on governors to open up their states.

The opposition of the stay-at-home orders has been making rounds online, with various protesters in Colorado, Illinois, California, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington seen wearing masks, holding signs, and honking their cars—all of them claiming their rights are being violated.

In Washington, which has almost 12,000 cases, people have gathered in Olympia to urge Governor Jay Inslee to lift the social distancing measures—stating that that they must defend the constitution.

Protesters in Illinois—a state with over 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases—were seen shouting “Open Illinois” as they walk towards the Lincoln Statue in Springfield.

In Denver, which has recorded around 9,400 cases, protesters have gathered in the capitol in a gridlock demonstration. They claim that all jobs are essential and that they would choose “dangerous freedom over government tyranny.”

Residents in Tennessee—a state with over 6,500 COVID-19 cases—have also assembled in the capital to protest the state’s social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, in Florida, South Florida Tri-County Car Caravan has called on the government officials to allow businesses and public places to reopen. The state now has 25,300 COVID-19 cases.

In California, which currently has over 29,000 confirmed cases, protesters have held rallies in Sacramento and Newport Beach to push for an ease in restrictions.

The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world, with 787,960 confirmed cases and 42,364 fatalities as of April 21.

