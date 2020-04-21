Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Abu Dhabi suspends bus services until further notice

Apr 22 2020

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...

UN warns of 'biblical' famine from COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 22 2020

The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of 'biblical' proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in "the worst...

Muslims with COVID-19 symptoms, health workers not required to fast in Ramadan

Apr. 21, 20 | 1:20 pm

The UAE has recently announced that it will be exempting from fasting Muslims confirmed or suspected with being infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as health workers battling at the front lines against the disease.

The UAE Council for Fatwa said in a virtual meeting that COVID-19 patient and frontliners may opt not to undergo fasting during the Holy Month—one of the five pillars of Islam.

READ ALSO: UAE announces Ramadan hours for public sector, federal government entities

“If a doctor asks a person not to fast as it might affect his immunity, then the person has the right not to fast during Ramadan,” the council said.

It added that “workers in the health sectors also have the Islamic right to choose not to fast during their workdays.”

The council has also issued a Fatwa—a formal ruling or interpretation on a point of Islamic law—that says Muslims can perform their Taraweeh (ritual prayers usually conducted in mosques) prayers, as well as read and hold the Holy Quran in their homes.

READ ALSO: Saudi extends closure of Two Holy Mosques in Ramadan, suspends 5 daily prayers

It added that Eid prayers may also be performed at home since gatherings are strictly prohibited as part of the UAE’s social distancing regulations.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: UAE launches “10 Million Meals” initiative for residents this Ramadan 2020

