Muslims with COVID-19 symptoms, health workers not required to fast in Ramadan

The UAE has recently announced that it will be exempting from fasting Muslims confirmed or suspected with being infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as health workers battling at the front lines against the disease.

The UAE Council for Fatwa said in a virtual meeting that COVID-19 patient and frontliners may opt not to undergo fasting during the Holy Month—one of the five pillars of Islam.

“If a doctor asks a person not to fast as it might affect his immunity, then the person has the right not to fast during Ramadan,” the council said.

It added that “workers in the health sectors also have the Islamic right to choose not to fast during their workdays.”

The council has also issued a Fatwa—a formal ruling or interpretation on a point of Islamic law—that says Muslims can perform their Taraweeh (ritual prayers usually conducted in mosques) prayers, as well as read and hold the Holy Quran in their homes.

It added that Eid prayers may also be performed at home since gatherings are strictly prohibited as part of the UAE’s social distancing regulations.

