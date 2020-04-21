Duterte offers Php10 million reward to any Filipino who develops COVID-19 vaccine

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...
BREAKING: UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 8000, with 483 new cases, six deaths
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 31,807 tests that revealed 483 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 8,238. MoHAP also reported six expats who have died due to...
Dubai, Abu Dhabi restaurants call on delivery apps to reduce commission charges
Restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on delivery apps to reduce charges as they fear closure and bankruptcy if app commissions are not eased, The National reported. With the heightened restrictions and closure of dine-in services, restaurants are now relying...
UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic
The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of ‘biblical’ proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in “the worst...
President Rodrigo Duterte is offering a Php 10 million reward to any Filipino who can develop a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Tuesday.
“Inanunsyo po ng Pangulo na siya ay magbibigay ng pabuya na hanggang 10 milyong piso sa kahit sinong Pilipino na makakadiskubre ng vaccine laban sa COVID-19,” Roque said in a televised briefing.
A “substantial grant” will also be provided to the University of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, he added.
The President also urged those patients who recovered from the respiratory disease to donate blood which may be used to develop a cure for the disease, Inquirer reported.
Earlier, Duterte said the Philippines is keen to participate in clinical trials on potential vaccines and medicines for COVID-19.
Duterte is yet to decide on extending the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine which is due to expire on April 30.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) will convene on April 22 to craft recommendations to the President.
