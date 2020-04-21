Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Apr 22 2020

Apr 22 2020

Duterte offers Php10 million reward to any Filipino who develops COVID-19 vaccine

News

Apr. 21, 20 | 4:34 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte is offering a Php 10 million reward to any Filipino who can develop a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Tuesday.

“Inanunsyo po ng Pangulo na siya ay magbibigay ng pabuya na hanggang 10 milyong piso sa kahit sinong Pilipino na makakadiskubre ng vaccine laban sa COVID-19,” Roque said in a televised briefing.

A “substantial grant” will also be provided to the University of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, he added.

The President also urged those patients who recovered from the respiratory disease to donate blood which may be used to develop a cure for the disease, Inquirer reported.

Earlier, Duterte said the Philippines is keen to participate in clinical trials on potential vaccines and medicines for COVID-19.

Duterte is yet to decide on extending the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine which is due to expire on April 30.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) will convene on April 22 to craft recommendations to the President.

