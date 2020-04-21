COVID-19 survivor Senator Zubiri donates plasma to help treat other patients

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...
BREAKING: UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 8000, with 483 new cases, six deaths
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 31,807 tests that revealed 483 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 8,238. MoHAP also reported six expats who have died due to...
Dubai, Abu Dhabi restaurants call on delivery apps to reduce commission charges
Restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on delivery apps to reduce charges as they fear closure and bankruptcy if app commissions are not eased, The National reported. With the heightened restrictions and closure of dine-in services, restaurants are now relying...
UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic
The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of ‘biblical’ proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in “the worst...
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survivor, has donated his plasma on April 21 at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) to help treat other patients affected with the virus.
In a statement, Zubiri said he was happy to donate his plasma to help in the fight against COVID-19.
UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida Al Hosani earlier said that the plasma treatment uses the plasma of those have recovered from the disease is extracted to treat serious cases—based on the evaluation of the specialists. She added that plasma contains some antibodies produced by the body in order to prevent itself against external intruders—such as viruses.
The senator confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19 on March 16 after interacting with a confirmed case in the Senate. He said he did not experience any symptoms prior to his diagnosis.
“I was very lucky to have recovered with no complications, but that is not the case for many other patients, whose bodies are less prepared to fight this disease,” he said. “If plasma donations can help them in any way, then I am more than happy to offer mine.
PGH recently called on survivors to donate their plasma to help treat other serious cases, adding that the first three survivors of the disease have already given theirs on April 9.
Interested donors may call 155-200 or visit the Facebook page of the PGH for more information.
