COVID-19 survivor Senator Zubiri donates plasma to help treat other patients

Photo credit: Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survivor, has donated his plasma on April 21 at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) to help treat other patients affected with the virus.

In a statement, Zubiri said he was happy to donate his plasma to help in the fight against COVID-19.

UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida Al Hosani earlier said that the plasma treatment uses the plasma of those have recovered from the disease is extracted to treat serious cases—based on the evaluation of the specialists. She added that plasma contains some antibodies produced by the body in order to prevent itself against external intruders—such as viruses.

The senator confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19 on March 16 after interacting with a confirmed case in the Senate. He said he did not experience any symptoms prior to his diagnosis.

“I was very lucky to have recovered with no complications, but that is not the case for many other patients, whose bodies are less prepared to fight this disease,” he said. “If plasma donations can help them in any way, then I am more than happy to offer mine.

PGH recently called on survivors to donate their plasma to help treat other serious cases, adding that the first three survivors of the disease have already given theirs on April 9.

Interested donors may call 155-200 or visit the Facebook page of the PGH for more information.

