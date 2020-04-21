COVID-19 cases in UAE could peak in a few weeks – experts

Medical experts have predicted that the curve of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE could reach its peak in a few weeks

According to some doctors in the UAE, the country could reach its peak in the middle of May or June, provided that social distancing measures are strictly enforced and followed.

The COVID-19 curve—which looks like a bell in statistical graphs—reflects the number of individuals infected by the virus over a given period. If the curve is higher, it means a lot of people are getting infected at the same time. If it is lower, or the curve looks flatter, it means the same number of people are contracting COVID-19 for a longer period.

Experts noted that when the number of cases daily begins to decline, it means the curve has reached its peak.

In the UAE, the government has been implementing stern measures to prevent the spread of the disease, especially since the number of cases has been steadily growing since the first reported case back in February.

Researchers, however, remain confident that the strict social distancing regulations in the UAE and its massive testing initiatives will help the country reach its peak soon, and thus flatten the COVID-19 curve.

In an interview with Gulf News, Dr Maher Bilkis, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi associate staff physician for infectious diseases, said that they are currently seeing positive outcomes regarding the government’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic, and that medical practitioners expect that the curve will peak soon.

“We are seeing very positive outcomes among our patients and we expect to see the number of recoveries continue to rise now that patients have had time to recover,” he said.

Experts, in a report by Gulf News, explained that the peak can be reached if people become more educated about hygiene and social distancing. Having knowledge, they added, will result in fewer people being exposed to the virus.