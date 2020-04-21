Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Abu Dhabi suspends bus services until further notice

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...

UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 22 2020

The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of ‘biblical’ proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in “the worst...

BREAKING: 490 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, total now at 7,755 with three deaths

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 30,000 tests that led to the discovery of 490 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as total numbers rise to 7,755.

MoHAP also reported three Asians who have died due to complications from the disease, bringing the country’s total death toll to 46.

The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 83 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 1,443 fully recovered patients.

COVID-1

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation

Close