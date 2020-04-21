62 health workers, 13 patients of National Center of Mental Health positive for COVID-19

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday announced 62 employees and 13 patients of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Sa huling tala meron tayong 75 na kumpirmadong nagpositibo sa COVID-19. 62 po dito ay empleyado ng National Center for Mental Health at 13 psychiatric patients,” Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said during the virtual presser of DOH.

According to Vergeire, five of the confirmed cases already recovered – four employees and one patient – while none died yet from the virus.

She added that the NCMH staff who contracted the disease and asymptomatic are under home quarantine while the rest of the infected employees were sent to various hospitals.

DOH is currently monitoring the situation at the NCMH as well as the patients afflicted with the disease.

“Ang kagawaran po ay patuloy po kaming nakikipagtulungan sa National Center for Mental Health tungkol sa estado ng mga health workers at pasyente,” Vergeire said.

The hospital was under fire during the past week after one of its officials revealed over half of the psychiatrists at the NCMH were under quarantine due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Clarita Avila, former chief administrative officer of the center bared that the facility lacked protective gear for their employees and relying heavily on donations from individuals and private organizations.

This allegation was denied by the NCMH and reiterated that it follows DOH’s protocol on reporting COVID-19 cases.

