62 health workers, 13 patients of National Center of Mental Health positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...
BREAKING: UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 8000, with 483 new cases, six deaths
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 31,807 tests that revealed 483 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 8,238. MoHAP also reported six expats who have died due to...
Dubai, Abu Dhabi restaurants call on delivery apps to reduce commission charges
Restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi called on delivery apps to reduce charges as they fear closure and bankruptcy if app commissions are not eased, The National reported. With the heightened restrictions and closure of dine-in services, restaurants are now relying...
UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic
The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of ‘biblical’ proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in “the worst...
The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday announced 62 employees and 13 patients of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Sa huling tala meron tayong 75 na kumpirmadong nagpositibo sa COVID-19. 62 po dito ay empleyado ng National Center for Mental Health at 13 psychiatric patients,” Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said during the virtual presser of DOH.
According to Vergeire, five of the confirmed cases already recovered – four employees and one patient – while none died yet from the virus.
She added that the NCMH staff who contracted the disease and asymptomatic are under home quarantine while the rest of the infected employees were sent to various hospitals.
DOH is currently monitoring the situation at the NCMH as well as the patients afflicted with the disease.
“Ang kagawaran po ay patuloy po kaming nakikipagtulungan sa National Center for Mental Health tungkol sa estado ng mga health workers at pasyente,” Vergeire said.
The hospital was under fire during the past week after one of its officials revealed over half of the psychiatrists at the NCMH were under quarantine due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Clarita Avila, former chief administrative officer of the center bared that the facility lacked protective gear for their employees and relying heavily on donations from individuals and private organizations.
This allegation was denied by the NCMH and reiterated that it follows DOH’s protocol on reporting COVID-19 cases.
Latest News
