PH recoveries outnumber deaths for seven days straight, as numbers of new infections go down

The Philippines’ frontliners continue to win the battle against the disease in the country as evident in the ongoing widening of the recovery to death toll rate, as the country enjoys a seven-day consecutive report of more recoveries than fatalities from the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

DOH reported 56 new recoveries for a total of 572, as opposed to the 12 fatalities summing up to 409.

The health department also reported only 172 new cases for a total of 6,259 as Luzon as well as other parts of the country continue to comply with their Enhanced Community Quarantine measures.

Reports show that the DOH has tested around 49,613 persons for COVID-19. 86 percent tested negative, while the remaining 13.9 were positive for the disease.