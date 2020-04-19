Nigerian president’s chief of staff succumbs to COVID-19

The chief of staff of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the leader’s office confirmed on April 18. He was in his 70s.

In a statement, the office announced that Abba Kyari, who was the “gatekeeper” to the president, has passed away from complications due to the disease on April 17. According to reports, he was suffering from pre-existing health conditions.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020,” the statement said. “May God accept his soul.”

Kyari is so far the highest-profile individual in Nigeria to die from the virus, which has already infected 542 people and killed 19 in the country.

The politician was considered one of the dominant figures in the group of Buhari’s advisors, having controlled access to the president and overseen key meetings as well as granted ministers audiences.

The chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19 in March after his visit to Germany. He was then transferred to Lagos City for private medical treatment, noting that he will be back soon.

The government has since imposed a lockdown on Lagos and capital Abuja, while state governors have ordered stern measures to mitigate the spread of the disease.

