Nigerian president’s chief of staff succumbs to COVID-19

Filipinos and other UAE residents are advised to immediately dispose of all shopping and delivery bags that come from outside their homes, as UAE authorities cite expert studies pointing to traces of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) staying on surfaces for an...
COVID-19 recoveries in UAE rise to 1,360
The UAE has recorded 74 fully recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360 as of April 20. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, said on Monday that among 25,795 additional tests conducted in the...
Trump to temporarily halt immigration to US
US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will temporarily suspend immigration in the United States as the country grapples to limit the spread and impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need...
500,000 free meals distributed to Dubai residents in need
Government teams along with volunteers of the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign has so far distributed 500,000 food packs to residents of the emirate who are affected by the ongoing global pandemic. The relief drive is part of the ‘Day for Dubai’ app launched by H.H....
The chief of staff of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the leader’s office confirmed on April 18. He was in his 70s.
In a statement, the office announced that Abba Kyari, who was the “gatekeeper” to the president, has passed away from complications due to the disease on April 17. According to reports, he was suffering from pre-existing health conditions.
“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020,” the statement said. “May God accept his soul.”
Kyari is so far the highest-profile individual in Nigeria to die from the virus, which has already infected 542 people and killed 19 in the country.
The politician was considered one of the dominant figures in the group of Buhari’s advisors, having controlled access to the president and overseen key meetings as well as granted ministers audiences.
The chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19 in March after his visit to Germany. He was then transferred to Lagos City for private medical treatment, noting that he will be back soon.
The government has since imposed a lockdown on Lagos and capital Abuja, while state governors have ordered stern measures to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved