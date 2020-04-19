Dubai hands out protective equipment, COVID-19 awareness guidelines at labour accommodation sites

The UAE has recorded 74 fully recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360 as of April 20. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, said on Monday that among 25,795 additional tests conducted in the...
(WAM) — Dubai’s Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, PCLA, has distributed COVID-19 awareness guides to workers, drivers and accommodation supervisors, across 500 companies in the emirate.
The guidelines are part of the PCLA’s efforts to conduct awareness campaigns and initiatives on safety and preventative measures undertaken to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement by the PCLA, this latest campaign targeted companies across the Emirate of Dubai, labour accommodation sites and workplaces, to ensure their health and safety, and raising understanding and awareness on COVID-19 health risks, and means to prevent the spread of infection.
PCLA Chairman Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour stated that the committee is always keen on ensuring that individuals working in Dubai are provided with the best working and living conditions to ensure their safety. Bin Surour is also the Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs.
PLCA teams carried out field visits to workers at their accommodation beginning 15th March 2020, providing individuals with educational materials and guides on preventative measures to protect themselves against coronavirus, and to ensure that they are familiar with health and safety regulations.
Guidelines and pamphlets were distributed in various languages, including Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and English, in a bid to encourage individuals to commit to hygienic practices and preventative measures in dealing with the pandemic. Hygiene kits were also provided to the workers residing in the accommodation buildings.
The PLCA also provide contact numbers of Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police and labour committee to the workers.
The guidelines include information on COVID-19, how transmission and spread can occur, and precautions for individuals to take to ‘flatten the curve’ and prevent the further spread of the pandemic.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
