COVID-19 recoveries in UAE rise to 1,360

Apr 21 2020

The UAE has recorded 74 fully recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360 as of April 20.

Trump to temporarily halt immigration to US

Apr 21 2020

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will temporarily suspend immigration in the United States as the country grapples to limit the spread and impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

500,000 free meals distributed to Dubai residents in need

Apr 21 2020

Government teams along with volunteers of the 'Your City Needs You' campaign has so far distributed 500,000 food packs to residents of the emirate who are affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

POLO Dubai suspends application for one-time financial aid

Apr 21 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office Dubai and Northern Emirates announced on April 20 the suspension of the one-time financial assistance rolled out by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for displaced OFWs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai hands out protective equipment, COVID-19 awareness guidelines at labour accommodation sites

Apr. 19, 20

Apr. 19, 20 | 11:53 am

(WAM) — Dubai’s Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, PCLA, has distributed COVID-19 awareness guides to workers, drivers and accommodation supervisors, across 500 companies in the emirate.

The guidelines are part of the PCLA’s efforts to conduct awareness campaigns and initiatives on safety and preventative measures undertaken to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the PCLA, this latest campaign targeted companies across the Emirate of Dubai, labour accommodation sites and workplaces, to ensure their health and safety, and raising understanding and awareness on COVID-19 health risks, and means to prevent the spread of infection.

PCLA Chairman Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour stated that the committee is always keen on ensuring that individuals working in Dubai are provided with the best working and living conditions to ensure their safety. Bin Surour is also the Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs.

PLCA teams carried out field visits to workers at their accommodation beginning 15th March 2020, providing individuals with educational materials and guides on preventative measures to protect themselves against coronavirus, and to ensure that they are familiar with health and safety regulations.

Guidelines and pamphlets were distributed in various languages, including Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and English, in a bid to encourage individuals to commit to hygienic practices and preventative measures in dealing with the pandemic. Hygiene kits were also provided to the workers residing in the accommodation buildings.

The PLCA also provide contact numbers of Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police and labour committee to the workers.

The guidelines include information on COVID-19, how transmission and spread can occur, and precautions for individuals to take to ‘flatten the curve’ and prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

