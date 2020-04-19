BREAKING: UAE records 479 new cases, total now at 6,781 with four deaths

The UAE has recorded 74 fully recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360 as of April 20. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, said on Monday that among 25,795 additional tests conducted in the...
Trump to temporarily halt immigration to US
US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will temporarily suspend immigration in the United States as the country grapples to limit the spread and impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need...
500,000 free meals distributed to Dubai residents in need
Government teams along with volunteers of the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign has so far distributed 500,000 food packs to residents of the emirate who are affected by the ongoing global pandemic. The relief drive is part of the ‘Day for Dubai’ app launched by H.H....
POLO Dubai suspends application for one-time financial aid
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office Dubai and Northern Emirates announced on April 20 the suspension of the one-time financial assistance rolled out by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for displaced OFWs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported conducting an additional 23,000 tests that led to the discovery of 479 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as total numbers rise to 6,781.
MoHAP also reported four individuals who have died due to complications from the disease – three Asians and one GCC national, bringing the country’s total death toll to 41.
. @mohapuae also announced additional 23,000 Covid-19 tests were performed, which revealed 479 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 6781. The new cases identified are in a stable condition and undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 19, 2020
The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
. @mohapuae expressed sincere condolences to the families of three Asian expats and a GCC national who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications. This brings total death toll to 41.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) April 19, 2020
In addition, the country also reported 98 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 1,286 fully recovered patients.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
