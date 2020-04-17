Top GDRFA Dubai official explains residency status initiatives for expats who lost jobs

The 24-hour National Sterilization Program in Dubai will be extended for one week, officials have announced April 17. In a tweet posted by Dubai Media Office, the Supreme Committee for Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announced that the 24/7 disinfection...
Government officials addressed the concern of residents who lost their jobs in Dubai due to the effects of the coronavirus disease pandamic on economic activities as a result of lockdown in place.
Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai explained during a remote news briefing that the leadership is adopting ways on the residency front to ease the burden of affected residents.
Among these measures is by automatically extending their residency status till December 2020.
“If people who lost their jobs found a new job then we will support them by changing their residency with the new sponsor, or keeping the residency they have already till the end of 2020,” said Al Marri.
Aside from this, GDRFA also recently announced the extension of validity of expired entry permits and Emirates ID cards till the end of the year, Gulf News reported.
For expats who want to return in their home countries, Al Marri said, “We are working closely with concerned authority to facilitate the return of people who want to return to their countries. Dubai Health authority are conducting tests for people leaving the country at the airports.”
READ MORE: AE extends visa validity till December 2020 for tourists, visitors who remained in the country
