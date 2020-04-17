Sheikh Hamdan praises cooperation of citizens, residents in fight against COVID-19

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired a remote meeting of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The remote meeting was also attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During the meeting, he was briefed about the Committee’s efforts in collaboration with various entities to ensure the success of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Chairman of the Committee His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by the COVID-19 Command and Control Center on the latest developments related to the comprehensive sterilisation programme and preventive measures being carried out across Dubai. His Highness was also updated on the progress of steps being taken to ensure the safety of all members of society, especially the extension of the round-the-clock sterilization programme.

Furthermore, the Dubai Crown Prince was informed of the Committee’s efforts, in collaboration with relevant authorities, to ensure smooth daily life while also ensuring a stringent implementation of precautionary measures.

In a tweet late Thursday evening, Sheikh Hamdan thanked all members of society for their strong compliance with precautionary measures undertaken over the last few weeks. He said Dubai’s efforts reflect Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s remark: “Impossible not in UAE’s dictionary.”

“The UAE’s dictionary doesn’t contain challenges and obstacles. We always emphasize on optimism and opportunities. We have complete confidence in our ability to overcome the current situation. We will renew our journey to accomplish our aspirations and ambitions for a better future for our nation,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“A huge thanks also goes out to all citizens and residents for their exemplary cooperation in implementing the precautionary measures taken in Dubai over the past few weeks.”

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and its key role in liaising between leading authorities in the UAE to ensure the success of COVID-19 containment efforts across the country.

Sheikh Hamdan also said he is proud to see the diligence and commitment of teams from various authorities on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. He wished them the best in their mission.

By successfully handling the crisis, the UAE has set an example for the world, the Dubai Crown Prince said. This has been made possible due to its scientific approach, its constant efforts to monitor and assess the situation in accordance with the highest international standards and its skilled personnel.

“Obstacles and challenges are two words that don’t exist in the UAE’s dictionary. We believe in hope & opportunity & we’re confident in our ability to overcome the repercussions of COVID-19 through concerted efforts that will resume our stride to success. The best is yet to come,” His Highness concluded.