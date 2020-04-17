Pregnant nurse dies of COVID-19 but baby survives

The baby of a pregnant nurse who died after contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom was saved.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died days after giving birth through emergency cesarean section, BBC reported.

Agyapong worked for five years on general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she was admitted last April 7 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The nurse continued to work at the hospital until March 12, entering her third trimester.

It is not immediately known how she contracted the disease.

She is one of the 45 National Health Service (NHS) staff who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, her husband is currently self-isolating and has undergone a COVID-19 test.

