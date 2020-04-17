Pregnant nurse dies of COVID-19 but baby survives

The 24-hour National Sterilization Program in Dubai will be extended for one week, officials have announced April 17. In a tweet posted by Dubai Media Office, the Supreme Committee for Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announced that the 24/7 disinfection...
DOTr addresses issues on lodging raised by returning OFWs on quarantine ship
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday addressed issues on lodging raised by repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) currently quarantined on a ship provided by 2GO. This came after some returning OFWs from Dubai complained on social media about the...
DFA: 837 overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday recorded the biggest daily jump of overseas Filipinos who were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). DFA reported eighty-eight overseas Filipinos who tested positive for the respiratory disease,...
Public urged to report suspected COVID-19 cases in worker accommodations
The Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday urged the public to report suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in workers’ accommodation in the emirate. In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi government said concerned individuals may call on the operation canter’s hotline 909. The...
The baby of a pregnant nurse who died after contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom was saved.
Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died days after giving birth through emergency cesarean section, BBC reported.
Agyapong worked for five years on general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she was admitted last April 7 after testing positive for COVID-19.
The nurse continued to work at the hospital until March 12, entering her third trimester.
It is not immediately known how she contracted the disease.
She is one of the 45 National Health Service (NHS) staff who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, her husband is currently self-isolating and has undergone a COVID-19 test.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
