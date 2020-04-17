9 QC jail inmates, 9 BJMP personnel contract COVID-19

BJMP NCR Quezon City Jail Facebook page

Nine prisoners at the Quezon City Jail and nine Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Major Insp. Xavier Solda announced this on Friday in an online media briefing.

“We have nine persons deprived of liberty and 9 personnel who were tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

The inmates are currently isolated at facility in Payatas, Quezon City while 21 others have undergone COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the nine BJMP personnel were placed under home quarantine.

A team has been formed by BJMP to conduct contact tracing inside the jail facility.

The BJMP is coordinating with the Philippine Red Cross to treat the patients as well as the establishment of quarantine facilities.

The Quezon City Jail currently houses nearly 4,000 inmates, exceeding its maximum capacity of 800.

