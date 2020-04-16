New Dubai Movement Permit: Grocery shopping once in 3 days, ATM withdrawal once in 5 days

Residents in Dubai need to carefully plan their shopping and ATM withdrawals in the coming days with the new update on permit issuance in the emirate.

Those applying for the move permit will now only be allowed to head to the grocery once every three days. Residents planning to withdraw can only get a permit once every five days, according to the website: https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/permit

The process to secure a permit remains the same.

Dubai presses on with the 24-hour sterilization drive, urging the public to only head out to purchase essentials or to head to work for those in the support and vital sectors.

