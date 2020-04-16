COVID-19: UAE records 61 recoveries, 460 new confirmed cases

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday night announced 460 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 5,825.

Some 61 patients have fully recovered from the disease, MoHAP said. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,095.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients died due to complications. They were identified as Asian nationals.

The total death toll due to COVID-19 in the country now stands to 35.

The Ministry expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.