Wearing face masks now mandatory in Makati

The government of Makati now makes wearing face masks in public places and common areas mandatory for everyone as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to city mayor Abby Binay, the city council has issued City Ordinance No. 2020-089, which obliges people to wear a mask or other protective gear when going to public places.

The said ordinance will be applicable to condominiums, hotels, motels, apartments, and apartelles; establishments; and transport services.

READ ALSO: Not wearing medical mask in UAE has a fine of Dh1,000

As per CNN Philippines’ reports, establishments and transport services may refuse to take in those who are not wearing face masks.

First-time offenders will face a fine of PHP1,000, while those who violate the ordinance for the second time will pay PHP3,000 fine. For the third and succeeding offenses, violators will be slapped with a PHP5,000 fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

The ordinance noted that the following will be considered protective equipment:

Face Shields

Ear-Loop Masks

Cloth Masks

Handkerchiefs

Scarves

Indigenous, Reusable Or Do-It-Yourself Masks

Other similar covers that could protect the wearer and prevent the spread of the disease.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Filipina doctor uses ‘breath test’ to check if medical mask is fake